This gorgeous home built by The Alford Co. was featured in the 2018 HOT Builders Association’s Parade of Homes! Approximately 3,200 sqft of living area with four bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. Isolated master suite with his & her’s vanities, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. One bedroom with full bath is close to the master, and just perfect for a nursery. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath. Living room with beautiful stone fireplace is open to the kitchen, breakfast bar & nook. Upgraded appliances, fabulous island and generous pantry. Entertain in your lovely formal dining room right off the entryway. Nice family game room / office with closet. Granite counters, handscraped-wood & tile flooring throughout, upgraded plumbing fixtures, security system, vaulted ceilings and attention to detail all throughout! Amazing laundry room with ample storage, sink and countertop space. Enjoy the outdoors with a fully landscaped yard and privacy fenced backyard. Spacious three-car garage. Located in The Preserve, a distinguished subdivision, within the exemplary China Spring school district.