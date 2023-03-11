Welcome to 216 Wycliff, a stunning new build by Barn Light Homes in the highly sought-after upscale neighborhood of "The Preserve". Known for their attention to detail, Barn Light Homes has designed and built custom homes in the local area for many years. This timeless "Southern Comfort" style home features dynamic hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry throughout, a fully foam insulated structure, and an HVAC system that goes beyond efficient. This gorgeous new build by Barn Light Homes is nestled in the highly desirable China Spring ISD, featuring distinctive homes on every block. The spacious dream kitchen is sure to impress, featuring a huge quartz island, double ovens, gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, fridge, and a walk-in pantry, all with stainless steel appliances. The isolated master suite boasts dual vanities, a separate shower, soaking tub, and two walk-in closets, offering the ultimate in luxury and privacy. With four additional bedrooms, this home is perfect for families of all sizes. Step outside onto either of your covered porches and enjoy the serene outdoor fireplace, perfect for relaxation and entertaining. The yard is fully sodded and fenced, providing a safe and secure environment for kids and pets to play. Located on acreage bordering the Bosque River, you can stroll through the neighborhood and watch the wildlife come out at sunset. Don't miss your chance to live in this special home and community - 216 Wycliff truly checks all the boxes for luxury, comfort, and style. When you've earned the right to have it all, look no further than 216 Wycliff. With its Southern charm and attention to detail, this home is the epitome of luxury living. Relax in the spacious master suite or entertain friends and family in the dream kitchen. And don't forget the stunning views of the Bosque River and wildlife that call the neighborhood home. This is a home and a community you won't want to miss! Pictures will be updated as we finish construction phases.