The best of both worlds—a mix of city and country living —awaits you in this recently remodeled custom-built China Spring home. Located near the primary, middle and high schools, you’ll love the convenience of living close to the schools. There’s nothing cookie cutter about this estate home located on coveted China Spring Road frontage. A long winding drive framed by a brick entry takes you to the beautifully situated home. This almost 4000 sqft home sits on just under 10 acres and comes with a stock tank and a recently reroofed 2500 sqft shop. If you like homes that radiate quality of design, you’ll be impressed as you enter and view all the arched doorways and windows. The luxury vinyl plank floors throughout along with custom laid brick like tile in kitchen will have you falling in love with the ease of home maintenance and beauty they possess. You’ll love the expertly designed kitchen that was remodeled by Shaun Shows Custom Homes in 2022 that features a giant island, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and all new appliances. Perfectly laid out, this home has five primary size bedrooms, with two bedrooms having their own bathrooms. The central bedroom was also designed as an interior safe room to use when inclement weather arises. The owners suite features a luxuriously large walk-in shower and an all new custom walk-in closet with underground safe. All bathrooms in the house have also been remodeled and feature custom tile work. As a bonus, there is space to run an Airbnb/Vrbo out of the house with its own separate keypad entrance if you so desire, or use the space as a mother-in-law suite, office space, or additional living spaces. The options are endless.