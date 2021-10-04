5 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $494,900

Spacious home on 2 acres in West ISD. This 5BR/3.5BA home features large family room with pellet stove fireplace and opens to kitchen. Stained concrete floors throughout the downstairs. Kitchen features large granite island, granite countertops, wine refrigerator, pantry and stainless appliances to include, built in cook top, double oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Formal dining off entryway. Downstairs master bedroom has pellet stove fireplace. Large master bath with separate shower and tub, separate closets and dual vanities. One guest bedroom is downstairs and has a full private bath. Large laundry room has counter space for folding, freezer space and is plumbed for a sink. The elevator and spiral staircase lead to the second floor with three bedrooms, a full bath and an oversized theater room with projector and screen. Wood look vinyl flooring. Huge shop with storage space easily accessed by the stair case. RV parking. Outdoor covered patio would be great for entertaining. Gutters and a sprinkler system. $494,900