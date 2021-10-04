5 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $395,000

This the home everyone has been waiting for! A LARGE house with 5 bedrooms that includes 2 master bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living rooms, a 2 car garage with over 2,400 sq ft of living space and almost a 1 acre lot! The open concept welcomes your guest with tall ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen has been recently updated with new granite countertops and a backsplash that coordinates well with the freshly painted cabinets. Newly installed light fixture has a remote that allows you to change colors and dim the lights. Stainless steel appliances included. The master bedroom is spacious with a master bathroom that has newly installed vinyl plank flooring and a large counter with his and her sinks. It also has 2 closets. The bathtub and tile surround has been resurfaced. The second living area is perfect for a game room that has 2 sets of french doors that allows natural sunlight. The second master bedroom has access to its own bathroom. Are you worried about a tornado? You shouldn't be. This bathroom has a storm shelter with concrete walls! After viewing all the space and features inside, step out to see the LARGE backyard! There is an above swimming pool to cool down on a hot summer day. The lot goes passed the privacy fence. Open the gate to see the lot in the back that could be perfect for outdoor sports like volleyball, kickball, soccer, etc. Throughout the house you have energy efficient windows that come with a limited transferrable warranty! Do you like to save money? This home has solar panels! What else do you need in a home that this house does not have to offer? This one owner home has been well maintained and taken care of with many updates throughout including a roof replacement in 2020 and a newer water heater. Call TODAY to schedule a showing!