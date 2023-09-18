LOTS OF SPACE!! HUGE Midway ISD home with 5 full bedrooms PLUS a large game room/playroom and 3 bathrooms. All of the bedrooms are big and the master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet with tons of built-ins and windows. Vaulted ceilings, open concept, freshly painted throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and separate breakfast area. Lots of windows, so nice and bright. Large separate dining room with a secret "shelf-door" that leads into a small, hidden storage room. The tall fireplace is a centerpiece when you walk into the home. Lot is just under .40 acre, with so many options. Covered back patio for entertaining. Gorgeous tree in front yard provides so much shade. Great location not far from IH35 and all amenities. Roof is 3-years old.
5 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Copeland's column: Award recognizes Waco's top restaurant for delivery; plus new info on a roofing firm relocating here, praise for VFDs,…
The Waco Police Department has identified a man who drowned Friday evening while swimming at Lake Waco.
McDonald’s said it will eliminate its self-serve soda machines by 2032 at all of its U.S. restaurants.
Oklahoma is investigating after former Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the field after the Sooners' win over SMU on Saturday, drawing back…
“We do have concerns”— S2A Investments 2 years ago said it would place a “megafactory” in Waco to build energy-efficient modular homes. But th…