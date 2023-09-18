LOTS OF SPACE!! HUGE Midway ISD home with 5 full bedrooms PLUS a large game room/playroom and 3 bathrooms. All of the bedrooms are big and the master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet with tons of built-ins and windows. Vaulted ceilings, open concept, freshly painted throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and separate breakfast area. Lots of windows, so nice and bright. Large separate dining room with a secret "shelf-door" that leads into a small, hidden storage room. The tall fireplace is a centerpiece when you walk into the home. Lot is just under .40 acre, with so many options. Covered back patio for entertaining. Gorgeous tree in front yard provides so much shade. Great location not far from IH35 and all amenities. Roof is 3-years old.