5 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $491,950

Gorgeous New Jerusalem Home 5BR 3Full Baths 2365SF [2nd BR Ensuite perfect in-law suite or teen room]! PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: End of Jan/first of Feb. Custom features include: Engineered post-tension slab; Barricarde Thermo-Ply exterior sheathing with 7/16" OSB panels; Cemplank board-n-batten with beautiful Stone accents; Spray foam insulation on exterior walls; Dbl pane white/clay vinyl Low E366 windows with screens; Carriage lights at Garage with uplights across front; Crown molding; 11' Coffered ceiling in Living & Master BR; 10' ceilings at Entry, Dining, Kitchen & remaining Living area; '9 ceiling in BRs; Level 4 Granite-all counters; SS Appliances; Disposal; 12MM Luxury Vinyl plank flooring throughout/Ceramic tile in bathrooms; Satin Nickel door knobs; Concealed hinge/adjustable shelves stained Cabinets with Crown Molding; Smart thermostat & 15 Seer Heat pump; Electric FP with matching Cabinet in Living room; Wire surround sound in Living room and covered back Patio; Ethernet/Cat-5 in all rooms; Wired for security camera each corner; Sprinkler/Tiff Bermuda Sod; 6' cedar privacy Fence; Landscaping: 5 Gallon shrubs, weed barrier, mulch, green steel edging - front of home; Oak tree; Massive covered back patio with access from Master Ensuite and Living room - wired for surround sound; Each corner of home is wired for security cameras; Sensor in windows & doors NOTE: You can view photos of 16300 Charlya in Gated Tanglewood on Lake Belton which is same floorplan with ALL selections & colors are identical.