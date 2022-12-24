5 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $491,950

CLICK LINK TO VIEW VIDEO: Gorgeous New Jerusalem Home 5BR 3Full Baths + Powder Room ~ 2365SF in Lorena ISD! 1-2-10 yrs Builder Wrnty Custom features: Engineered post-tension slab; Spray foam insulation on exterior walls; Carriage lights at Garage with up lights across front; Crown molding; Level 4 Granite-all counters; SS Appliances; Disposal; 12MM Luxury Vinyl plank flooring throughout/Ceramic tile in bathrooms; Satin Nickel door knobs; Concealed hinge/adjustable shelves stained Cabinets; Smart thermostat & 15 Seer Heat pump; Electric FP with matching Cabinet in Living room; Wired for sound in Living room and covered back Patio; Ethernet/Cat-5 in all rooms; In-ground Sprinklers/Tiff Brmda Sod; 6' cedar privacy Fence; Landscaping; Oak tree; Massive covered back patio with access from Master Ensuite and Living room; Each corner of home is wired for security cameras; Windows/door sensors;