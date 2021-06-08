5 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $525,000

Unicorn alert!!! Magnificent 2 story home on a cul-de-sac street in Hewitt. Everything about this home is GRAND!!! Huge front doors, custom cabinets in the kitchen, walk in pantry, soaring ceilings, park like yard, POOL with custom waterfall and slide and Texas sized pergola....3/4 acre yard!!! Everyone will want to visit your house and there is plenty of room for them to comfortably stay awhile. Great for a large family or people that love to entertain guests. Minutes to shopping, groceries and entertainment. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has tons of natural light and is in the highly desirable Midway School District. Master suite is isolated on the main floor and four bedrooms and two bathrooms are at the top of the majestic, curved staircase. Large common area central to all the bedrooms upstairs and one of the four rooms has a bonus area attached to it. Great for an extra play area, reading nook or storage. This is the only home on the street that has access to a gas line at the back of the property (from 4th St.), all you have to do is have a professional connect it and put in a line to a fire pit or the house. Possible backyard access from 4th street. Pull the RV or boat in from the back fence for easy storage. View More