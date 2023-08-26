This magnificent property in the highly sought-after Royals Ranch subdivision is situated on a sprawling 1.06-acre lot, and boasts many exquisite features that will leave you in awe. The elegant entryway features a beautiful barrel ceiling, setting the tone for all that awaits. The living room greets you with a stunning stone WBFP with gas starter, complemented by large windows that offer breathtaking views of the pool. The gourmet kitchen showcases custom brick backsplash, stainless café collection appliances, a gas stove with pot filler, double ovens, and large crank-out windows that opens to the patio. A hidden walk-in pantry with a coffee bar adds a custom touch. The master suite is isolated and features dual vanities, a freestanding tub, and a lavish walk-in shower featuring dual shower heads. The master closet is generously spacious, fitted with custom cabinets, and conveniently connects to the laundry room for added convenience. Upstairs, you'll discover an isolated bedroom and bathroom, ideal for accommodating guests, a game room/second living area provides ample space for entertainment and relaxation, and for an unparalleled cinematic experience, the movie theater room is equipped with reclining seats, a projector, and a sophisticated control 4 system, which extends music throughout the home and patio. The outdoor space is an oasis of its own, with a massive patio boasting a WBFP with a gas starter and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a sink, mini refrigerator, and built-in grill. Plenty of covered seating offers a perfect spot to unwind and entertain. The patio conveniently opens to a half bathroom, catering to the needs of the swimming pool area. Speaking of the pool, the gunite pool showcases a graceful waterfall feature, a tanning deck, and a luxurious spa. Beyond its luxurious amenities, this property also offers practical features, including engineered hardwood floors, foam insulation, tankless water heaters, sprinklers in the front and back, gutters, and a spacious 3-car garage. With its expansive lot, there's even room to add a shop or pool house, providing endless possibilities to tailor this residence to your desires. All located in the top rated Lorena ISD.