5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $2,385,900

Your picture-perfect Texan ranch awaits in this stunning Midway ISD property that exudes class and elegance. A long driveway and a grand front porch provide the perfect welcome, setting the tone for this exceptional property anyone will be proud to call their own. There is a guest house and the main residence with a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, plus multiple living spaces to ensure a room for every mood and occasion. The main home features three decadent bedroom suites and 3.5 bathrooms including a luxurious master suite, while the guest house offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a game room. The heart of the layout is the chef’s kitchen with views over the family room that is warmed by a fireplace. There is a casual dining nook as well as a formal dining room illuminated by a glittering chandelier. High ceilings soar overhead and there are recessed lights for a modern feel and gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors underfoot. The movie lover will adore the custom theater room with a 4k projector and 12 ft screen paired with surround sound, theater seating and soundproof walls for an authentic cinematic experience. There is also a wet bar with a wine cooler and ice maker to ensure guests can enjoy the screening in complete comfort. On sunny days, you can relax in the screened-in porch with motorized shades and take in views over the land with 30 live oak trees, each with individual irrigation, and iron pipe fencing. The spa, pool and waterfall feature are ready for hot summer days and there is also a fire pit for cool fall afternoons. For those with farming aspirations, there is a 2,400 sqft shop and a 50x60 barn with an observation deck, plus cattle pens and a cattle chute on this 46 acre piece of land. The long list of extra features includes a detached 3-car garage and an attached 2.5-car garage with space for a golf cart. There is also a central vacuum system, an exercise room with an infrared sauna, a 9-camera security system that will convey, built-in bank safety deposit boxes with keys, a motorized lift to the attic and foam insulation throughout the entire home. A water softener system and a 500-gallon propane tank are also included.