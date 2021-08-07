5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $324,900

This house is like the model house for DR Horton, offering an open floor plan with kitchen, living, dining, and a huge island with bar seating also. Loads of kitchen counter space & cabinets, a large pantry & nice size separate laundry room too. The master bedroom has a large sitting area which could also serve as a home office spot or for your workout gear. A half bath serves your guest downstairs. Upstairs offers 4 additional bedrooms a full bath and large open living area. A large back patio was added with a gazebo and lighting, a sprinkler system services the entire yard; (ask about the wifi control), a water softener was added for the entire house with the exception of one external hose bib for washing cars etc. The kitchen sink has a reverse osmosis filter as well. Crown molding was added to a portion of the downstairs area, the garage is insulated, and gutters have been installed.