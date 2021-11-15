The Galveston is a two-story, 5-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2586 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room and flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The dining area is just off the kitchen. An optional covered patio off the dining area creates the perfect space! The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a bright and beautiful bathroom, complete with walk-in closet. The second floor highlights an open loft, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $340,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...
A court clerical error led a six-time felon who crushed a man’s skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt to spend two week…
Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next gre…
Mike Copeland: Tecovas opening Waco store Friday; Mitchell projects; Building permit roundup; Spending strong
Just in time for holiday spending, Austin-based Tecovas will open its new Waco store Friday at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
- Updated
The changes affect the tax returns most Americans will submit in spring 2023.
A 19-year-old Waco man with a history of sex offenses was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child when he was 15.
The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill downtown has everything but parking.
A tough year and family health complications will not hold back Alice Tristan from making her Waco home the brightest one in town.
South Waco residents around Cotton Palace Park have started dreaming along with city parks officials and consultants about the future of Waco’…
Joseph Scaramucci has gained an international reputation through his innovative investigations into human and labor trafficking that have put …