The Galveston is a two-story, 5-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2586 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room and flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The dining area is just off the kitchen. An optional covered patio off the dining area creates the perfect space! The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a bright and beautiful bathroom, complete with walk-in closet. The second floor highlights an open loft, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $345,005
Related to this story
Most Popular
An aggravated sexual assault of a child trial took a number of unusual twists and turns before it ended Monday night with a hung jury and a mistrial.
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made good on his threat to take public entities that adopted masking rules to court Monday, suing four Waco-…
A Waco man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for his role in the December 2017 shooting death of his first cousin.
A small crew stood outside La Michoacana Meat Market under construction at 2210 W. Waco Drive, and the consensus was it would open in December.
Experts say overlapping causes are behind the snowballing hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in this part of Central Texas, which is higher tha…
The family of a 4-year-old Robinson boy who lost both hands in a farm implement accident last year is suing the Bryan farm equipment company t…
The biggest pieces of Midway Independent School District's $148 million puzzle to accommodate brisk population growth will be in place by the …
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A 20-year-old Waco man who bit another man on the shoulder and stabbed him twice in the back during an altercation in which the man later died…