The Galveston is a two-story, 5-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2586 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room and flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The dining area is just off the kitchen. An optional covered patio off the dining area creates the perfect space! The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a bright and beautiful bathroom, complete with walk-in closet. The second floor highlights an open loft, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $362,580
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two teenagers aided a third suspect in a scheme to lure a man through social media to a South Waco site where he was shot and killed on Sept. …
Everyone noticed it. How could you not? The resemblance was downright eerie.
Work that started last week to build two new turnaround bridges at Highway 6 and Bagby Avenue is an early taste of the larger mall-to-mall hig…
Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming evening crowds this holiday season with a display of a quarter-million Christmas lights as the animals snooze.
PROSPER — China Spring took center stage in the game the Cougars had been waiting for all season: a showdown with two-time defending state cha…
An engineering study of William Decker Johnson Hall on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco will reveal how much it will take to …
Developer Peter Ellis once visualized a high-end department store at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, where he is continuing on a $5 million r…
Baylor fans still occasionally approach Jalen Pitre and say a simple “Thank you.”
Mike Copeland: Willie's Grill & Icehouse on the way; Bird-Kultgen turns 85; Turner Behringer in Temple
It appears Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is making its way to Cottonwood Creek Market.
A man who allegedly caused an officer to crash into a vehicle while conducting a funeral escort in November 2020 has been arrested.