Charming 5 bed, 2.5 bath home in desirable Park Meadows neighborhood! This spacious house offers a comfortable and functional layout, perfect for families or those needing extra space. Look at the front porch! Can you imagine enjoying a hot cup of coffee, sitting on the front porch! With this weather, more like a cold glass of iced tea! Inside, you'll find a large living area that's ideal for entertaining, with ample natural light streaming through the windows. The kitchen is well-equipped, boasting modern appliances, plenty of storage, and WOW look at the size of the island! The bedrooms are generously sized and offer privacy and relaxation. Upstairs you have lots of space for an office area, game room, workout room, or anything you might think of! The bathrooms are tastefully designed and offer modern fixtures. Additional highlights include a dedicated laundry room, a two-car garage, and a backyard with potential for customization. Located in Lorena, you'll enjoy a peaceful neighborhood with easy access to nearby Midway schools, parks, shopping centers, and major transportation routes. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to make this house your home!