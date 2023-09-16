Welcome to your dream home at 3005 Brosnan Rd in Lorena, TX! If you're looking for the perfect family home, look no further! This five-bedroom residence offers plenty of space for everyone to spread out and enjoy. With two full bathrooms and one half bath, there's ample room for everyone to get ready quickly in the morning. At 2565 square feet, this home has all the space you and your family could ever want. Rated an impressive 7/10 on greaterschool.org, the school district is excellent. Plus, your family can enjoy being part of Park Meadows, a gated community that is growing every year. This is one of the lowest priced five-bedrooms in the neighborhood, so you'll be able to take advantage of the benefits of living in the area for an affordable price. Imagine being just five minutes away from the school, restaurants, HEB, and Walmart. There's something for everyone to enjoy in this desirable location. Your family will love the outdoor activities that await them in Park Meadows, such as the community park. Kids and family members alike can have fun in the sun with plenty of room to run around. Make this your home today and see the difference it can make in your life.