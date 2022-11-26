 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $385,000

PRICE REDUCTION!!! Don’t miss out on this almost new, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with just over 3300 sq ft and a 3 car garage. Need a mother-in-law quarters or home office. This house has it with a bedroom on the ground floor with a full bath right by it. Upstairs you will find the spacious primary bedroom and bath that is isolated from the large family room and the other 3 bedrooms and full bath. This beautiful home has ample storage throughout and is on a corner lot, Midway ISD, convenient to shopping and hospitals.

