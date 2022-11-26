5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $388,900

YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE!! With over 2500 Sq ft, this spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 half bath home with a 2 car garage in the highly sought after Park Meadows neighborhood offers all the room you will need to spread out and entertain! Downstairs flows freely with a great, inviting entry way with a rod iron staircase, perfect dining room area open to the kitchen, family room open to the kitchen, very nice floors, also downstairs is the isolated master bedroom and en suite, tub, shower, and double vanities, with a walk in closet. The kitchen brings very nice granite counters, a large island, and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, plus a nice size pantry. Upstairs, you’ll find the perfect living area or game room, four spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Take some time out back to find the perfect size backyard and covered patio offering just enough room to play and relax from the day. This HOME has been well taken care of and is conveniently located to nearby schools, HEB, dining, and hospitals. MIDWAY ISD. Come and show TODAY!