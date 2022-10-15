 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $390,000

On the first floor the home offers a large open concept living area. The dining area is located next to the Kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, a large island with granite countertops and a tile backsplash. The master bedroom suite is on the main level with a sitting room area, separate tub and shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Upstairs is a loft, four more bedrooms and a bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio attached to the house. * Yard will be landscaped with sprinklers, sod and trees.

