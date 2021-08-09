5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $395,000

Cottontail Lane is a private road. Get away from the noise of city living to country air. 5/3 home has new flooring in living areas. Carpet in bedrooms and all upstairs. 1800 sq. ft. workshop has electricity, wifi, and water at front of building. Large covered RV parking in front of shop. Home has a double carport attached side of house. Master suite and 2 guest bedroom and 2 baths downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Framing of home is steel. Garden area is in full bloom. Home and shop have metal roofs. Plenty of room to roam. Current owners did not want a dishwasher but all connections are in place for one. Owner has two small dogs that will be removed before showings.