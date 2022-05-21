5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $399,900

Beautiful 2018, five bedroom home, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Park Meadows, Midway ISD. As you walk into the welcoming entryway, you flow past the main-floor master suite, complete with sitting area for an office or gym, raised bathroom countertops, and a jetted soaking tub for your relaxing bubble baths, right into the spacious open-concept living and kitchen area over looking the back yard. The premium extended size lot has an enlarged patio for outdoor entertaining, playground area, and a spot for your fire-pit to roast s'mores under the starlight. There is an easement behind, giving you plenty of privacy and you'll never have to share your back fence. Upstairs is an open loft area for everyone to hang out, and four good size bedrooms and a full bath. With recessed lighting, front gutters, additional garage storage, and Guardian alarm system, this home has all the upgrades already for you to move right in, still with the builders 10-year transferable structure and foundation warranty. The community is welcoming, with fun events, food trucks visiting weekly, and walking distance to the brand new Park Hill elementary school