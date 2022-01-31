The Fredericksburg home is one of our larger floor plans, specifically designed with you and your growing family in mind. This layout is a two-story, 3246 square foot, 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom layout. The first floor offers a separate dining area adjacent to the large, family-friendly kitchen with an eat-in breakfast bar and granite countertops. The kitchen area overlooks a spacious living room that extends to a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining or just simply keeping an eye on the kids while they play outside. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room. The spacious Bedroom 1 suite is located upstairs and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. There are also 4 other bedrooms upstairs along with another full bathroom. There is also a large bedroom and full bathroom is located on the main floor. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $404,000
