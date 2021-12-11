5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $410,000

This is a high demand neighborhood and we expect multiple offers. Do not delay call today. Beautiful 2 story home in Midway School District. Home is 3 years old with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. In addition to the spacious bedrooms some with walk in closets there are two bonus rooms (Media/Office/Hobby) plus a dedicated dining room. Open floor plan with large family room in main area. Huge owners suite downstairs with well appointed spa bathroom and generous walk in closet. Such a neat modern floor plan with lots of storage and tons of light. The backyard has a beautiful in ground swimming pool, covered patio, and wood privacy fencing. Three car garage and landscape in place with sprinkler system.