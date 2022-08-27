5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $411,900

CORNER LOT, 2019, one-owner home. Five bedrooms with 3-car garage, the ultimate crowd pleaser with room for everyone in the highly desirable neighborhood of Park Meadows, Midway ISD. As you walk into the welcoming entryway, you flow past the main-floor master suite, complete with sitting area for an office or gym, and a soaking tub for your relaxing bubble baths, right into the spacious open-concept living and kitchen area over looking the back yard. Upstairs is an open loft area for everyone to hang out, four good size bedrooms and a full bath. There is plenty of room for all your toys in the oversized 3-car garage with insulated doors and additional garage storage built above, smart home features with wifi enabled thermostat and front keypad entry, as well as irrigation in front and back. This home has all the space and features ready for you to move right in, still with the builders 10-year transferable structure and foundation warranty. The community is welcoming, with fun events, food trucks visiting weekly, a brand new playground, and walking distance to the brand new Park Hill elementary school.