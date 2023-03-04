MOTIVATED SELLER!! $2,000 credit towards buyer closing costs with acceptable offer. This is one to see if you’re searching for a turn-key, move-in-ready, single-family home in the Park Meadows subdivision in Lorena, Texas. Located on Beutel Road, this 2-story home offers more than 3,000 square feet of living space and is situated in a charming neighborhood. The property has fantastic curb appeal with its stone-front, impeccable landscaping, and an attached, two-car garage. It includes large windows to bring in lots of extra light, modern lighting and farmhouse touches. You’ll love this property’s semi-open floor plan and the abundant storage space throughout the entire home. The kitchen features built-in, stainless-steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops, a spacious pantry, and plenty of cupboard and counter space. An adjacent dining area, computer nook, and generous living room area are just the start of the first floor of this lovely home. As a bonus, there is a first floor guest room with easy access to a full bath. The second-floor master suite includes an oversized master bedroom and adjoining master bath with dual vanities and separate shower and tub area. And don’t forget the walk-in closets—it’s almost size of another room. There are three additional, ample-sized bedrooms, one more, large bathroom, and lots of storage space. The second floor also includes a roomy, multi-purpose loft area that’s just right for gaming, relaxing, or just extra living space. The backyard is completely fenced in with wooden fencing and includes a new patio that’s just right for entertaining guests. With 5 total bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and plenty of extras, this home won’t be on the market for very long.