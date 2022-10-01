5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $415,000

Welcome Home!!! This almost new, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the Midway ISD with just over 3300 sq ft and a 3 car garage. The open concept with the living room and kitchen is great for entertaining guests. There is one bedroom and a full bath on first floor. This bedroom would make a great guest room, MIL quarters, home office, kids play room or craft room. Upstairs you will find the spacious primary bedroom and bath that is isolated from the large family room and the other 3 bedrooms and full bath. You can control your thermostat and security system from your phone. This beautiful home has ample storage throughout, and is on a corner lot.