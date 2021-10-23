The Fredericksburg layout is a two-story, 3246 square foot, 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom layout. The first floor offers a separate dining area adjacent to the large kitchen with an eat-in breakfast bar and granite countertops. The kitchen area overlooks a spacious living room that extends to a covered patio – perfect for outdoor dining. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room. The spacious Bedroom 1 suite is located upstairs and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. There are also 4 other bedrooms upstairs along with another full bathroom. There is also a large bedroom and full bathroom is located on the main floor. Enjoy added security in your new home with Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also makes voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $424,265
