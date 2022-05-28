5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $425,000

The grass definitely isn’t greener on the other side when you’re standing in this immaculate lawn! The only thing more impressive is the amazing 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house that sits on this generously sized corner lot! This home is located in the desirable Park Meadows subdivision, offering attendance to great schools and close proximity to shopping and restaurants! The home also includes an attached 3 car garage with insulated walls and attic that could easily be converted to additional living space or would be perfect for a workshop. You might mistake this for a brand-new home with how well it has been maintained. The only sign that this home has been lived in is the updated bathroom and new fixtures throughout the home. The master bedroom is isolated on the first floor of this open-concept home and has an extended space that is ideal for a seating area or even a nursery! The kitchen impresses with a large bar top island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. 4 additional bedrooms and a second living area are located upstairs, giving the kids a space of their own. The backyard is as functional as it is beautiful with a large, covered patio, 10’ x 12’ storage shed, garden area, and planters! This home has it all and then some! Call today for a showing so you don’t miss out on the chance to make this your next home!