YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE!! With over 3000 Sq ft, this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath, with a 2 car garage home in the highly sought after Park Meadows neighborhood offers all the room you will need to spread out and entertain! Downstairs flows freely with a very inviting entry way with a nice staircase, continuing downstairs you will find a nice open den with plenty of room for family time, office space or formal dining area then you will enter into the family room that opens to the kitchen and dining area, very nice vinyl floors through the entry way, living room and dining room, also downstairs is a isolated bedroom, also downstairs is a full bath room with tub/shower combo, The kitchen brings very nice granite counters, a large island, and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, plus a nice size pantry/ laundry room. Upstairs, you’ll find the perfect living area or game room with a screen projector that’s already installed for movie and game nights, four spacious bedrooms with great closet space. You will fall in love with the spacious master bedroom with the perfect tub and separate shower with a great size walk in closet is upstairs, the master bedroom has so much room to do what ever you would like, Make sure to take some time out back to experience the perfect size backyard and covered patio offering just enough room to play, BBQ and relax from the day. This home has been well taken care of and is conveniently located to nearby schools, HEB, dining, and hospitals. MIDWAY ISD. Come and see this lovely home today.