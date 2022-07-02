 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $430,000

Welcome to Park Meadows! This amazing home in the highly sought-after Park Meadows neighborhood features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 living areas in a spacious, multi-level layout designed for open spaces and plenty of versatile room. On the main floor, guests will be welcomed into an inviting foyer with elevated ceilings and light fixtures open to the upstairs loft. The open main level is perfect for hosting. The open floor plan features a spacious kitchen and oversized island that opens into a large living area. Behind the kitchen, you'll find an oversized pantry and plentiful laundry room leading into your insulated 3-car garage. Adjacent to the living area is the isolated primary suite. The primary suite features a large bedroom area, luxurious sitting/office space, and large bathroom featuring double vanity, basin tub, stand-up shower, private lavatory, and spacious walk-in closet. The second level is its own living oasis. Once upstairs, you'll be welcomed into an open living area overlooking the elevated entry space. Off the living area, there are 4 expansive bedrooms, 3 excessive closets, and a large bathroom. The possibilities with this home are endless! The back yard is the perfect canvas to put in a pool, playset, garden, again, the possibilities are endless! Come check out this home and see for yourself!

