5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $445,000

Welcome Home! This stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath home is located in Midway ISD and boasts nearly 3,300 sqft with ample storage throughout the home. Not only does the home have 5 bedrooms, but it also has a formal dining and sitting area. The open concept in the living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests! This gorgeous home sits on a corner lot, and has a large 3 car garage. 3028 Jackal is priced to sell at well below market value!