5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $449,000

Welcome to this spacious 5 bedroom/2 1/2-bathroom wide open floor plan, with the primary bedroom on the main floor. The upstairs includes a family room plus 4 additional bedrooms. This house is situated on a large corner lot and has plenty of space for everyone. The kitchen features granite countertops, pantry, a large working island, and white cabinets. There are numerous upgrades including a Culligan Water Softener System, and a 3 car garage. Enjoy the back yard oasis with an inground gunite pool/spa, outdoor bar and covered patio. There is also a large shed that conveys with the property. 15 minutes away from everything Waco and in the Midway School District.