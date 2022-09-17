5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $450,000

Welcome Home!!! This almost new, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the Midway ISD with just over 3300 sq ft and a 3 car garage. The open concept with the living room and kitchen is great for entertaining guests. There is one bedroom with a full bath on first floor. Upstairs you will find the spacious primary bedroom and bath that is isolated from the large family room and the other 3 bedrooms and full bath. You can control your thermostat and security system from your phone. This beautiful home has ample storage throughout, and is on a corner lot.