5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $450,735

The Fredericksburg home is one of our larger floor plans, specifically designed with you in mind. This layout is a two-story, 3246 square foot, 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom layout. The first floor offers a separate dining area adjacent to the large, family-friendly kitchen with an eat-in breakfast bar and granite countertops. The kitchen area overlooks a spacious living room that extends to a covered patio – perfect for outdoor dining or just simply keeping an eye on the kids while they play outside. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room. The spacious Bedroom 1 suite is located upstairs and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. There are also 4 other bedrooms upstairs along with another full bathroom. There is also a large bedroom and full bathroom is located on the main floor.