Hard to find 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located in Midway ISD! This property offers over 3,200 square feet of living space, has been well-maintained and is move-in ready! Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a large dining room that leads into the beautiful living area and kitchen. The kitchen offers granite countertops, an island and large breakfast area to enjoy family time. The large walk-in utility room serves as a pantry and laundry room and leads to the 3-car garage. The first floor also has a bedroom and a bathroom. Upstairs you will find a large common area that can serve as an additional living room or playroom. The master suite has a great bathroom with a separate shower and tub and a very large closet. Also located upstairs are 3 other bedrooms and a bathroom. This floor plan is amazing, allowing for many common areas and also plenty of spaces for privacy as well. The back yard is completely fenced and has a covered patio for grilling and chilling! Come check out this awesome property!