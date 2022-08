Welcome Home! This stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath home is located in Midway ISD and boasts nearly 3,300 sqft with ample storage throughout the home. Not only does the home have 5 bedrooms, but it also has a room that can be used as an office, formal dining, or sitting area. The open concept in the living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests! This gorgeous home sits on a corner lot, and has a large 3 car garage. 3028 Jackal is priced to sell, so come see it before it's gone!