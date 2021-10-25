5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $495,000

***SHOWINGS WILL START MONDAY MORNING 10/25*** Enjoy country living in this beautiful custom barndominium in Robinson ISD! Complete with not only a large separate laundry room but a mudroom right off the 3 car carport. The open living space has a large dining area, living room and kitchen that is every holiday hosts dream! A farmhouse sink, double ovens and a gas stove will make your home the go-to headquarters for family gatherings. And don't worry... you won't run out of hot water for all those guests with your two tankless water heaters! Nor will you run out of space with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. A large covered patio stretches across the entire backside with ceiling fans from end to end. A staged outdoor picture is shown to represent the plans that the owners had for that space but did not complete. That corner has been leveled and now has great potential for a pool or fire pit area or even a playscape. The seller is installing a fence around the property.