5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $529,900

We call this the Beloved Bordon House. There has been so much love put in to this home. Fully remodeled with much of the charm remaining. Perfect for entertaining, approved for short term rental, bed & breakfast, but zoned residential. A must see inside. Great for a family wanting Lorena ISD - less than 5 minutes to the school. Around a quick corner to I35 making it convenient to anywhere in the Waco area. 5 Large Bedrooms / 3 Full Bathrooms / Large Master Closet / Large Laundry/Mud Room / 2 Living Areas / Front Spacious Porch / Back Enclosed Porch / Detached Garage NEW Roof / Spray Foam Insulation / AC & Heat / Plumbing / Electrical / Appliance / Paint Exterior and Interior