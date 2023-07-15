Welcome to this exquisite custom-built home on a 1-acre lot in Lorena, Texas. Every detail of this residence has been carefully designed to offer the perfect blend of elegance and functionality. Here's what awaits you: As you enter, be captivated by the grandeur of the large entryway, setting the tone for the entire home. The expansive living room welcomes you with its brick fireplace, flanked by built-in bookshelves, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The open-concept living, kitchen, and dining area is an entertainer's dream. The spacious kitchen features a large island, abundant cabinet space, and a built-in desk space for convenience. A large corner pantry provides ample storage for all your culinary needs. A powder room near the garage entrance ensures privacy and convenience for your guests. The large laundry room offers additional storage options, making chores a breeze. Retreat to the isolated primary suite, a tranquil haven boasting luxury and comfort. The primary bathroom features a walk-in shower, a freestanding tub, dual vanities, and a middle vanity with ample knee space, perfect for getting ready each day. Four additional guest rooms provide plenty of space for family or visitors. One of the guest rooms is isolated and situated off the entryway, offering privacy. Another guest room includes a full en-suite bathroom with a tub-shower combo, providing a private retreat for guests. The remaining two guest rooms flank the third full bathroom. Step outside onto the large back patio, where you can relax and unwind while enjoying the peaceful views of the grazing field. The deck also features a second fireplace, creating a cozy ambiance for outdoor gatherings. For those with hobbies or needing extra storage, a spacious shop awaits. Wired for electricity and equipped with a convenient lean-to-facing the large backyard, this versatile space provides endless possibilities and additional covered patio space. Take advantage of the opportunity to call this exceptional property your home. Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and tranquility. Contact us today to schedule a private tour and make this custom-built masterpiece yours.