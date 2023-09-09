Are you looking for your forever home, or your next investment property? Take your pick on this outstanding property. This home is currently being used as an air bnb, being booked almost every weekend of each month. This 5 bed, 3 bath home has that homey feel as soon as you walk through the beautiful double glass doors. Walk through your front door, taking a left when you walk in you will enter the master bedroom. This large room with natural lighting gives this room that relaxing feel you are looking for after a long day. Onto the master bathroom where you have a long counter top with plenty of room for all of your things. You have your pick after a long day of taking a nine shower, or a relaxing bath. Exiting the master bedroom (taking a right when you enter the front door) will lead you to 3 more bedrooms and a bathroom. This guest bathroom has a bath/shower combo so you have your choice as well as two separate sinks. Come on back down the hall where you will now enter the living room. The tall ceilings and open concept is perfect for entertaining and hosting family gatherings. You can be cooking dinner, while guest are watching a movie and talking at the dining table and be able to see and interact with everyone with this open concept. Want to have your guest feel like they have their own room when they come and stay? There is another bedroom off of the living room separate from the other rooms. Outside you have a covered patio with a view and peace and quiet. Don't worry about people having to come in though the front door with dirty shoes and messing up your beautiful floors.. have them park under neath the carport and come in through the side door that will lead them to a mud room to drop off their shoes, and put their dirty clothes in the laundry room. This is where the third bathroom is, off of the side door by the laundry room.