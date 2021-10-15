You'll have plenty of room to spread out in this absolutely exquisite home located in Lorena ISD! You'll love the open floor plan that includes a spacious living area with a wall of windows that flows to the gourmet kitchen accented with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The mud room area with built-in's perfect for backpacks and homework leads to a generous full bath with dual vanities and 2 bedrooms with sizes sure to please! The relaxing master suite offers a whirlpool tub for soaking and a generous walk in shower complete with dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets with built-in dressers, and shelving offering hidden storage. Upstairs you will find a calm and private second story featuring a living area, bedroom with balcony, and full bath with granite countertops. Complete with a luxurious covered back patio area that includes a fireplace and outdoor kitchen, it's easy to see why this home is one you will love for years to come!
5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $769,900
