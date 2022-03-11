5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $1,290,000

This sprawling property on a strategic corner lot built with Austin Stone, with a very grande entrance, comes in at 4970 sq. feet, sitting on .75 acre. Dripping with elegance, this home has all the features you could possibly want. A spacious kitchen, several offices, a media room, sitting areas, gorgeous bathrooms, a dedicated laundry room, and a decadent formal dining room perfect for entertaining. This home is indeed an entertainer's dream. With 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, your guests and yourself will live in comfort and luxury. One of the two main bedrooms (did we mention there are two?!) offers a beautiful view with a sitting area, perfect for lounging and reading, this bedroom also offers a fireplace for those cozy winter nights. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A jack-and-jill bathroom offers convenience between two bedrooms. The remaining bedroom has access to a dazzling deck. Two living areas, each with a fireplace are available for your delight, family game nights, and memories await to be made in these fantastic spaces. The kitchen, equipped with granite countertops is spacious and perfect for preparing meals for a large family or a gaggle of friends. A built-in sub-zero fridge will keep your food at the ideal temperature and delight the chef in you. A sparkling fully decked in-ground pool is the star of a manicured backyard. Picture-perfect summer days are in store with this beautiful area. Perfect for the ‘gram. An extensive covered patio and a detached garage with a full bathroom and a split a/c unit - that doubles as a pool house-, flank the pool. Enough garage space for 4 cars, you will never struggle with where to park or space for guests. An additional circular driveway is great for receiving guests, whether it is every day or for a special event. This house/address is serviced by the desirable Midway School district/south bosque elementary.