This is Texas! Beautiful 153+/- acre multi-purpose ranch with Southern charm located off Lifestyle Lane between Crawford, Speegleville and McGregor. Convenient location close to town and the setting is incredibly serene and peaceful! Creek fed pond and tank, open pasture, huge oaks, & mixed tree cover. Perfect for horses, cattle, goats, you name it! 4,200+ sqft, 3/2.5 family home surrounded by majestic oak trees. Enjoy your evenings in the sunroom or on the sprawling back porch. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are full of light & relaxing. And, what a venue to entertain family and friends; a wonderful sanctuary you never want to leave! This unique property also comes with some history. It was established as the home base for the Walter Moss Seed Company. The main barn and warehouse have over 2,600 sqft of office space plus a full bath with shower, kitchenette and 1,250 sqft, two bedroom apartment. The attached multiple bay shop adds an additional 5,184 sqft. Perfect way to combine home and business. Lifestyle Lane says it all....Cool breezes and sunsets, gazebo, 2nd barn, hay shed, goat pens, cattle pens, cross fencing, garden area, and even a meditation bench by the pond. Come Home, Come Relax. Country Life is Calling! McGregor ISD, Ag Exempt.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $2,999,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …