5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $2,999,500

This is Texas! Beautiful 153+/- acre multi-purpose ranch with Southern charm located off Lifestyle Lane between Crawford, Speegleville and McGregor. Convenient location close to town and the setting is incredibly serene and peaceful! Creek fed pond and tank, open pasture, huge oaks, & mixed tree cover. Perfect for horses, cattle, goats, you name it! 4,200+ sqft, 3/2.5 family home surrounded by majestic oak trees. Enjoy your evenings in the sunroom or on the sprawling back porch. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are full of light & relaxing. And, what a venue to entertain family and friends; a wonderful sanctuary you never want to leave! This unique property also comes with some history. It was established as the home base for the Walter Moss Seed Company. The main barn and warehouse have over 2,600 sqft of office space plus a full bath with shower, kitchenette and 1,250 sqft, two bedroom apartment. The attached multiple bay shop adds an additional 5,184 sqft. Perfect way to combine home and business. Lifestyle Lane says it all....Cool breezes and sunsets, gazebo, 2nd barn, hay shed, goat pens, cattle pens, cross fencing, garden area, and even a meditation bench by the pond. Come Home, Come Relax. Country Life is Calling! McGregor ISD, Ag Exempt.