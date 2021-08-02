5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $300,000

Extremely versatile home with enough space to handle a large or growing family, located in the fast growing McGregor area. Whether you need all 5 bedrooms or you would like a separate room for a home office/gameroom/craft room etc.....take your pick. The floorplan has a great flow for both entertaining or for a little privacy from the kiddos if needed. For him, there's a great workshop outside for those weekend honey-do projects. A practical formal dining room combines with the family room with a stone fireplace that serves as a focal point. The master bedroom is huge and feature a very cool split bathroom design so everyone can "do" their own thing. Upgrades include a new roof only 1 year old, new plank flooring throughot the entire home. At this price we have left plenty of room for you to add your personal touches. If you've looked at new home prices for this size home (sky high and very rare), you'll know what we're talking about.