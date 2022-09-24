5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $489,900

Nearly new and in the coveted South Bosque Elementary attendance zone! Plenty of space inside and out with five bedrooms, two living areas, and on nearly half an acre! This unique layout features an office/5th bedroom option just off the entry along with a full bath nearby. The open living area features a wood-burning fireplace, and 20 foot ceilings! The kitchen features breakfast seating, a huge pantry, and a beautiful farmhouse sink. The bright dining area located nearby has built-in bench seating, and custom Roman shades. The isolated primary bedroom is located downstairs as well and is large enough to have its own seating area. The en suite features separate vanities, garden tub , tiled shower and a large closet. Two additional bedrooms complete the downstairs. Upstairs is an additional living space, a bedroom, and the third-floor bathroom perfect for guests! Additional smart/eco friendly features: Wi-Fi and insulated garage door, smart ecobee thermostates, foam isulation and UV window film on living room windows.