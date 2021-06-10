5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $869,000

This lot and location of this beautiful home are absolutely amazing....plus the house has SO much character -- definitely not "cookie cutter" -- truly unique in so many ways!!! The home is sitting on just over an acre and is nestled in a quiet section of Hidden Valley with complete privacy and scenic views in the backyard. Kids can explore along the creek and enjoy the huge shaded play areas, and there's also plenty of room to add a pool. The charming, southern style split-level home is over 5500 living square feet and is perfect for a large family. Five bedrooms and four and a half baths plus so much space throughout fit together in a unique floor plan that offers so much flexibility for large families, those who need separate quarters for in-laws, or those who need many work areas or room for guests. The main level has an open concept family room, kitchen, and breakfast room plus a large formal dining room and a study. The isolated master suite is also on the main floor, as well as a computer nook and a hobby room. The back deck off the family room looks through the trees and out over the backyard. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath. Downstairs, there are two more bedrooms - each with their own bath - plus a huge game room/second living area and kitchenette. This lower level walks out to ground level in the backyard and has its own covered patio to enjoy. The finishes throughout are gorgeous, and the custom traditional trim, built ins, and woodwork fit the style of the home perfectly. A front circular drive, 3 car garage, and a storage shed with a small garage door entrance are other nice features that add appeal to this one-of-a kind property. View More