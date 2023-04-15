Masterfully designed inside and out -- this 3,767 sqft modern farmhouse is JAW DROPPING! You will enjoy luxurious living within this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom immaculate home. The interior features soaring ceilings with some reaching as high as 21 feet, an AMAZING high-end kitchen, a wonderful floor plan throughout, STUNNING bright color palette with endless natural light in each room and so much more. The master suite is isolated and gorgeously finished out with herringbone floors, a vaulted ceiling, a soaking tub, large shower and a MASSIVE walk-in closet! More interior features include a large game room, custom built-ins throughout, large laundry room and unique lighting in each space. The exterior of this home is EXTRAORDINARY from the dreamy curb appeal to the covered back patio to the perfectly designed in-ground pool — you will never want to leave! The pool includes a water feature, spa, swim-up bar and slide. The covered back patio is decked out! It features a wood burning fireplace, built-in grill , refrigerator, and wet bar that all overlook the tranquil pool. More exterior features include a concrete circle driveway with tons of extra parking, 3 car garage and all sitting on 1.33+/- acres. This home is even more PERFECT in person and is ready for you to make it your own -- in McGregor ISD!