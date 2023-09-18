Stone Creek luxury home on prestigious estate lot. This Jim Bland custom built 5BR/4.5BA home is perfect for entertaining. Large living room features gas log fireplace, engineered hardwood floors, built-ins and a wall of windows with view of beautiful in-ground pool and backyard. Kitchen features exotic Callahan Desert granite counters and island, stainless appliances to include, refrigerator, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, built-in desk and breakfast area with view of backyard. Large dining room off living and kitchen. Guest half bath features Onyx sink. Isolated primary suite with tray ceiling, bay window and patio door. Primary bath has large shower with body heads, granite deck jetted tub, two vanities and two large walk-in closets. One of the downstairs bedrooms is currently used as office/workout room and has its own private entrance from driveway. Upstairs media/game room with 4k HD receiver and projector screen included and has full bath. In-ground gunite pool with swim out and hot tub. Large backyard has small putting green and mature trees. This high efficiency home has foam insulation, new (in 2022) Lennox infrared HVAC unit with four zones and two tankless gas water heaters. New roof and gutters in 2022. Security system, sprinkler system, manifold plumbing system and climate controlled storage are added features of this home. Three car, side entry garage. $949,000