5 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $505,251

A&G Homes is offering a $7500 Buyer Allowance for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction). Ask us about our preferred lender program!!This upscale 5 bedroom/3 bath/3-car garage new construction home built by A&G Homes is a must see. The high ceilings, crown molding, and recessed lighting in the open living family room and large dining area complement an impressive kitchen with an oversized bar with additional cabinet storage, granite counters, under cabinet lighting, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a double oven range with cook top and exterior vented microwave. The owner’s suite has a huge walk-in closet, a vanity with 2 sinks, large walk-in ceramic tile shower and a garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are paired together with a full bath per set. The covered patio extends to the end of the home providing additional entertaining with an outdoor, wood burning fireplace. The home comes with full yard sod, irrigation system, privacy fence and many more features that are standard with A&G Homes.